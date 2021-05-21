Panga boat with 12 life jackets inside found abandoned on Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An abandoned panga boat and at least a dozen life jackets were found Friday morning on Mission Beach, according to a media report.

The boat was discovered on the sand near El Carmel Place around 5:30 a.m.

At least a dozen life jackets were on the sand and in the boat, along with food and several containers of fuel, according to the news station. It was not clear how many passengers may have been on the boat when it came ashore.

The suspected smuggling boat was the third of its kind to show up along the coast of San Diego in the past week.

Early Monday morning, a boat carrying 23 people was discovered west of Point Loma and all of the boat’s occupants were taken into Border Patrol custody for processing.

One person died, 10 were rescued and a total of 15 people were taken into custody Thursday morning after a panga boat dropped its passengers in ocean waters off the coast of La Jolla.