Papa Doug Manchester honored for $1.5 million contribution to Mt. Soledad Memorial Association

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Mt. Soledad Memorial Association held a tribute for a major benefactor.

Papa Doug Manchester was recognized for contributing $1.5 million to the Mt. Soledad Memorial Association.

Manchester’s involvement can be tracked back to the association’s purchase of the land on which the memorial sits. Early in his life filled with philanthropy, Manchester wanted to join the United States Marines.

A medical condition thwarted those dreams, which is when he turned his attention to those who have served and sacrificed.