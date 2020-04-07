Paralympic gold medalist thanks CAF for grants

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jamie Whitmore is a world title winner and multiple time Challenged Athletes Foundation grant recipient.

The CAF recently sent out 3,291 grants totaling $5.9 million dollars to challenged athletes in all 50 states and 42 countries for equipment, training or travel in 103 different sports.

Whitemore joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about her accomplishments thanks to CAF.

Whitemore said she had won 37 titles in Xterra, which is off road triathlon- swim, mountain bike, run- in her awesome pro career.

Jamie said she was having pain the back of her leg and the doctors kept misdiagnosing it. Eventually they realIzed that a tumor was wrapped around her sciatic nerve and that when they cut it out, Jamie would no longer be able to run, which would end her career as an Xterra athlete.

While she was having surgery CAF called her husband and told him that when Jamie was ready, they would help her find the right paralympic sport for her.

Whitemore got into paracycling, made it to Rio and the 2016 Paralympics and won a silver in the individual pursuit on the track a Gold in the road race.