Parent Association of Oceanside to rally for five full days of school





OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – The Parent Association announced it will be holding a rally in support of parents wanting an immediate return to a full-time, five-day-a-week schedule of in-person instruction in the Oceanside Unified School District.

The rally will take place on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 at 9am, at the District Headquarters of Oceanside Unified. The next scheduled Board Meeting for Oceanside Unified will start at 6pm that same day.

Ally Mineau, co-director of the Oceanside chapter of the Parent Association, joined Good Morning San Diego and says “this has gone on long enough. They’ve had over a year to plan, they’ve got plenty of money to make it safe, and yet our Board continues to ignore what is best for our kids and robbing them of their right to in-person education to the greatest extent possible.”