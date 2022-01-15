Parent group ‘Let Them Choose’ plans to continue fighting school mandates in 2022

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Parent group “Let Them Choose” has unrelentingly pushed back against student vaccine and mask mandates in San Diego County’s schools and beyond.

Let Them Choose Founder, Sharon McKeeman, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to review the group’s recent litigations and what they plan to do next.

McKeeman urged anyone concerned with fighting their school’s vaccine and mask mandates to contact the group “Let Them Breathe” with help for litigations.