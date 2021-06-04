Parent group plans to march advocating for ending student mask mandates

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – A group of parents in partnership with Reopen San Diego plan to hold a press conference announcing legal action against the state to end student mask mandates, and then march around Carlsbad Village to advocate for mask-choice for youth.

The ‘Let Them Breath’ march will be on June 5th.

Parent Advocate Melanie Burkholder said, “Let Them Breath is a group of caring parents concerned about the effects of facial coverings on children’s mental, physical, and social health. We are pro-science, pro-safety, and pro-smiles.”