Parent of Poway Unified students shares why she won’t be sending her students to class

POWAY (KUSI) – There is growing concern from teachers and parents surrounding the safety of students and staff on school campuses amid the coronavirus.

The concern has grown into a now controversial debate about whether or not we should reopen schools for the upcoming Fall semester. San Diego Unified and Los Angeles Unified, California’s two biggest school districts, have already announced that they will not be having in-person classes.

KUSI has spoke with doctors and politicians who support keeping schools closed, and others who emphasize the fact that children have essentially no risk to the virus, leading them to support having in-person classes this upcoming Fall semester.

Melody Phung, is a mother of two Poway Unified School District Students who has decided to keep her students at home.

Phung’s husband is a doctor on the frontlines, and she believes it will be best to keep her kids out of the classroom.