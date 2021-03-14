Parents dissatisfied with Carlsbad Unified’s conservative school reopening plans





CARLSBAD (KUSI) – Groups of middle and high school students are returning to in-person instruction for two days a week in the Carlsbad Unified School District starting March 16, thanks to a waiver approved by California Department of Public Health.

Despite this development, many parents in the district feel that classes should be opened five days a week.

Melanie Burkholder, one such Carlsbad parent, joined KUSI to discuss the district’s school reopening.