Parents for Quality Education say vote “Yes on Measure C”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Measure C, if passed, will bring SDUSD elections consistent with how we elect our City Council representatives only voters in that district get to decide who represents them. The present policy allows voters in one district to vote for representatives in another district.

President of Parents for Quality Education, Tom Keliinoi, joined Good Morning San Diego and said, “It’s common sense that will give voters in each district the right to choose their elected representative without interference from 4 other districts that have 80% of the say in who represents us. ”