Parents for Quality Education wants Naloxone available at schools to treat overdoses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two Chula Vista teenagers overdosed on fentanyl, one of them died. Chula Vista Police say this is just the latest example in San Diego County’s ongoing fentanyl epidemic.

CDC data shows that drug overdose deaths reached a record high of 93,331 in 2020. 20,000 more deaths than the previous high in 2019, and the largest single-year percentage increase on record since 1999. Many critics point to California’s stringent lockdown policies as a cause for the massive spike.

In response, Parents For Quality Education President Mark Powell believes that Naloxone should also be made available to parents at school sites.

Powell discussed Naloxone and how it can benefit people with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.