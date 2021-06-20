‘Parents for quality education’ weighs in on mask guidance for children

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mark Powell, President of Parents for Quality Education, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to weigh in on the California Department of Public Health’s new mask-wearing guidance, stating that children in indoor K-12 schools must remained masked.

Powell described that this makes it seem as if schools are unsafe places.

Throughout the U.S., 27 states no longer require universal masking in schools.

The National Education Association is urging states to maintain mask requirements for kids.