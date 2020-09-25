Parents in San Dieguito Union High School District give “F” on reopening plans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Parents of students in the San Dieguito Union High School District clamored for more answers on the reopening of the district’s schools.

A group of more than 200 rallied Thursday afternoon in front of school district headquarters in Encinitas.

Some in the group chanted, “Where’s the plan?” others took up the cry, “Hear our voice, give us a choice.”

Parents said they were shocked when the school board met last week and voted to extend distance learning through the second quarter, which ends on January 22.

Rally organizer Karri Smith said parents have not been included in the decision making process and the district has not communicated its plans for a return to the classrooms.

“They have no start date. There’s no hybrid plan. There’s absolutely nothing to give us any indication as parents of when our children may go back to school,” Smith said.

As of late Thursday, the district superintendent Robert Haley had not responded to our request for an interview.