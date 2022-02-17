Parents in the Poway Unified School District outraged over handling of unmasked children

Dear Rams Families,

Over the last few days, there has been an increase in the number of students at our school refusing to wear masks in indoor settings. We recognize there is a lot of frustration around mask mandates and the desire to have mask choice. However, at this time, we are still required to follow the CDPH and San Diego County Public Health orders around students wearing their masks indoors. As we’ve shared with you before, this is not a school or District decision. Our school staff is doing the best we can, with schools placed in a difficult situation trying to enforce the mask mandates even as the statewide mask mandate was lifted.

There are only two more days before next week’s winter recess. We understand the impact this has had on our children firsthand. But disrupting the learning environment is only hurting students. We are asking our families to have conversations with their children about continuing to wear masks until we can receive additional guidance on February 28th, when the State will reevaluate the mask mandate in schools. Please know our Superintendent is actively advocating for the Governor and CDPH to reveal a plan for how schools can move forward with returning our campuses back to normal.

Please encourage your child to attend their classes by wearing a mask so there is minimal disruption to their learning. If your student chooses to come to school but refuses to wear a mask indoors, they will need to check in at the designated location on campus where they will receive directions on where they can access their class work online. Unfortunately, due to limited staff, we cannot notify the families of every student who chooses not to attend class. We recognize that this is a challenging situation, and we want to work together with our families to ensure students are able to continue with their learning.

Your Principal,

Steve Mills