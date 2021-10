Parents of Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller speak out about their son

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A marine officer who posted a viral video demanding accountability from military leaders for the failures in Afghanistan remains in the brig in North Carolina as he awaits an Article 32 preliminary hearing.

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller Jr.’s parents, Stuart Scheller Sr. and Cathy Scheller, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss their son and his situation.