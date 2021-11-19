Parents of Poway Unified School District demand a rejection of the use of ‘critical race theory’ curriculum

POWAY (KUSI) – A growing coalition of parents at the Poway Unified School District held a rally and press conference to demand that the school board hold an open community meeting to discuss the classroom curriculum.

The parents allegedly say that the district had not been transparent about the use of “critical race theory” curriculum in schools.

On Thursday, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked to Frank Xu with the Californians for Equal Rights Foundation, about the rally.