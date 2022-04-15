Parents outraged at Patrick Henry cutting honors classes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s largest high school, Patrick Henry High School, has cut some honors courses without informing the student’s parents.

As expected, parents are outraged and worries the lack of honors courses will hurt students chances of getting accepted to prestigious universities.

The principal, Michelle Irwin, claims she made the decision in the name of “equity.” Irwin also said cutting the honors courses would remove the stigma from non-honors classes and “eliminate racial disparities in honors enrollment.”

Tricia Tasto Levien’s daughter is an 8th grader, a high performance student, who is supposed to go to Patrick Henry. With the recent announcement to cut honors classes they are looking into possibly sending their daughter to a private school.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Matt Prichard talked with Tricia Tasto Levien, parent of an incoming 9th grader, about this bizarre change.

