Parents peacefully protest ongoing mask mandates outside Los Coches Creek Middle School





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Monday, Feb. 7, a group of East County parents held a peaceful protest to express their oppositions to the ongoing mask mandate, specifically at Los Coches Creek Middle School in El Cajon.

As you know, Democrat officials at the highest levels continue to blatantly disregard the mandates themselves, but still expect everyone else to follow them.

The parents emphasized the fact that children have essentially zero risk to the coronavirus, and are questioning the “science” our leaders claim to be following.

More importantly, children are being severely impacted by the masks, as they are very detrimental to their learning experiences.

Monday’s protest was scheduled a day before the Cajon Valley School Board’s scheduled Tuesday night meeting.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman spoke to the parents protesting to find out more about their efforts to get the mandates lifted.