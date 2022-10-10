Parents to protest Encinitas Union School District for hosting ‘Queerfest’ dragshow event

ENCINITAS (KUSI) – The Encinitas Union School District is planning to host a controversial Halloween event, and parents are outraged.

EUSD’s “Boo Bash: Queerfest Family-Family Drag Show” is sponsored by Rich’s Gay Bay and Align Surgical Associates, a gender reassignment surgery center.

Parents of students in EUSD schools are outraged and have formed an alliance with other community members to organize a “Protect Encinitas Kids” protest outside the district office.

The school district has not backed down from the event, but the parents are hoping a large protest will force them to do so.

Instead of taking responsibility, EUSD has never acknowledged any wrongdoing by hosting a controversial event like this, and some staffers have simply labeled the upset parents as “homophobes.”

Concerned mother Carrie Prejean joined KUSI’s Teresa Sardina on Good Morning San Diego to detail why she is organizing the “Protect Encinitas Kids” protest, and call on EUSD to terminate the employees responsible for approving the Boo Bash and the employee who name-called the outraged parents.