Parents protest school masking policy and proposed school drug mandate at Torrey Pines Elementary





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Tuesday, parents at Torrey Pines Elementary School gathered to protest COVID guidelines and mandates.

What Torrey Pines parents are protesting for:

1) Harmful and illegal school masking policy

2) Proposed school drug mandate (it’s not a vaccine)

3) Treatment of a 3rd grader last week which had a doctors note regarding a diagnosed breathing problem. Doctor advised against a mask. The principal verbally abused the child’s parents and threatened to call the police.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was out to get all the details on the protest.

Some parents at Torrey Pines Elementary School gather to protest COVID that are impacting students.I’m live with details this a.m.@KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/5YQmkUNbNj — ELIZABETH ALVAREZ (@ealvareznews) February 22, 2022