Parents raise concerns about Halloween flyer shared on School District platform





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Parents in the Encinitas School District raised concerns about a flyer shared on the school district’s platform.

The flier is promoting “The queerest free Halloween party for youth and families”.

Attorney Paul Jonna of LiMandri & Jonna LLP joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner to discuss the flyer and why some parents are concerned.