Parents rally to reopen Oceanside Unified School Districts

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – Schools are open in dozens of state across the country, but California is lagging in almost every part of the reopening process.

As a result of lower grades, depression and many other negative impacts California students have been experiencing through “distance learning,” parents have started organizing and participating in protests to get our schools open.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards spoke with Vanessa Bennett and her son, about their support for reopening schools. Bennett said she feels closing schools is “not fair” to our kids.

Her son, Ty Bennett, is a third grader and said his time outside of school has been, “bad.”