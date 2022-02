Parents rallying Thursday in protest of San Pasqual Union Elementary masking policy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A peaceful protest against San Pasqual Union School District’s student mask mandates will take place Thursday at 1 p.m. at 15305 Rockwood Rd. in Escondido.

Parent Kelly Jette joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to preview the rally.