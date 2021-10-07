Parents requesting to know how Catholic schools will respond to vaccine mandates





SAN DIEGO DIOCESE (KUSI) – A number of San Diego Catholic school parents have now signed a letter asking the Bishop of San Diego to meet with them to discuss how Catholic schools will respond vaccine mandates issued last week by Gov. Gavin Newsom for kids in both public and private schools.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live at the Catholic Diocese of San Diego in Bay Park with more on the conversation parents are requesting.