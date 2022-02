Parents speaking out on mask-wearing after son was excluded from school activities





POWAY (KUSI) – Twin Peaks Middle School parents were outraged last week with their school’s treatment of their son over his refusal to wear a mask.

After refusing to wear a mask, their child was excluded from all school activities, including lunch and P.E.

Parents Rob and Jessica Reimer joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss developments concerning students’ refusals to wear a mask.