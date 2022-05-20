Parents struggle to find baby formula as FDA scrambles to fill store shelves

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Federal Trade Commission is warning people about baby formula scammers.

This comes as some parents across the country are scrambling to find formula because of shortages.

On Thursday the FTC said scammers are popping-up online and tricking desperate parents and caregivers into paying steep prices for formula that never arrives.

The agency says there are a few things you can do to protect yourself including checking out the company online for reviews!

The FDA commissioner says the company is working tirelessly to make sure that much needed formula ends up on store shelves very soon.

Professor Peter Pitts, Former FDA Associate Commissioner and President of Center for Medicine in the Public Interest, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to talk more about the baby formula shortage.