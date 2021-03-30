Parents urging Oceanside Unified School District to reopen schools





OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – After a full year of pandemic closures to schools in the Oceanside Unified School District, the Parent Association Oceanside Chapter has decided to fight their way back into the classrooms.

Many districts in the San Diego region have begun or are continuing to reopen their school districts for varying days of in-person instruction.

The Parent Association Oceanside Chapter has written a letter to their school board, demanding an emergency special board meeting.

Allyson Mineau of the Parent Association Oceanside Chapter joined KUSI to discuss the chapter’s efforts.