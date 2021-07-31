Park Ranger Zak Salazar and wife create ‘The Ranger Zak Show’ to provide children with quality entertainment

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “The Park Ranger Zak Show” aims to provide children with quality entertainment through teaching children about the joys of nature.

Zak and Cori Salazar joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to advocate for the right of every child to free, high quality entertainment options that inspire, enlighten, and educate.

Their shows are uploaded to YouTube, with the latest episodes featuring lessons on butterflies, ladybugs, rolly pollies, children beekeepers and a guide to visiting Joshua Tree National Park.

New episodes come out every Monday at 8 a.m. PST on their YouTube channel.

Follow their Instagram here.