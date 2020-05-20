Parkdale Center and AANA launch free virtual support for healthcare professionals amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Many healthcare workers have been living under extreme stress due to working amid the coronavirus pandemic. They are exhausted and doing everything they can to fight this battle to keep everyone safe.

To help healthcare professionals, Parkdale Center and AANA launched a free virtual support program that they can use during these unusual times.

Parkdale Center CEO, Rodrigo Garcia, discusses the resource hub and how people can utilize it during the pandemic.

Visit www.supportthefront.com to access a comprehensive resource hub and information on support groups. If you are struggling and need immediate assistance, call 888-855-1058