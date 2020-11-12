Parler CEO John Matze discusses the surging popularity of the platform





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As Twitter continues to censor conservative voices, even the President of the United States, more and more people are downloading Parler.

Parler is a relatively new social media platform, and CEO John Matze promises it will always be unbiased. Since the election, Parler’s popularity has been surging, people are fed up with censorship efforts of big tech, and are looking for a place that is accepting of all expressions.

Matze joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to share more information about his company, and why he believes they are seeing such a boost in usage.