Parler CEO John Matze wants the growing social media platform to embrace free speech





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The social network Parler is competing with Twitter calling itself “an unbiased social media focused on real user experiences and engagement.”

Poway native John Matze is the CEO of Parler and joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the platform he started in 2018 and the reasons behind it.

Matze said he wants Parler to be a neutral platform and not just a place for conservative voices. He’s even has a “progressive bounty” for an openly liberal pundit to start a Parler account.