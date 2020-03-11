Partner fun fit workout with Cindy Whitmarsh

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cindy Whitmarsh stops by with fun workouts you can do with a friend!

Partner fun fit workout!

(repeat each exercise for an entire minute 2/3 times)

1. Hi knee taps & Burpee

2. Hand held rev lunge

3. Hand held back reach

4. Alt squatting hold & claps

5. Plank reach & jump over

6. Plank hold step overs

7. Down dog alt clap

8. V sit alt oblique kicks

Cindy’nutrition tip of the week!

With the scare of the corona virus, we all need to make sure we are as healthy as possible to ward off any illnesses! The spice turmeric is a natural anti-inflammatory aid and is loaded with antioxidants! Turmeric can help ward off germs and keeps you feeling your best. It’s easy to add to your diet, just add a few teaspoons of anything you are cooking. There are also turmeric capsules you can take to supplement your diet.

