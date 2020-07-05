Parts of Imperial Beach’s shoreline have been closed since November

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – The beaches in Imperial Beach have been closed for months due to pollution and the coronavirus pandemic, causing the economy and residents to be negatively impacted.

Mayor Pro Tem, Paloma Aguirre joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss a new report claiming that an audit done by Baja California governor accuses big US companies of water theft and contributed to raw sewage and hazardous pollutants ending up in the Tijuana River.

“The International Boundary and Water Commission could have at any moment collected cross-border sewage flows but chose to allow toxic sludge to freely enter the United States and flow into Imperial Beach beaches. It operates as a rogue agency without any accountability, which is why the City is suing them for violations to the US Clean Water Act,” said Aguirre.