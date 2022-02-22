Party bus stolen from Pacific Beach area while driver was notifying customers he arrived





<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A business located near Pacific Beach, rented out a party bus for the staff to go on a company trip. KUSI will not reveal the company name, but has confirmed its location.

Top Dog Party Bus arrived at the pickup location near Pacific Beach, when the driver got out of the bus, to notify his clients he has arrived. They then walked back outside to where he parked the bus, and it was gone.]

The owner had a GPS tracker on the bus, so authorities were able to quickly locate it.

The bus is driving north towards Los Angeles, and is being followed by helicopters and police.

KUSI has confirmed with the company who booked the bus that the driver is the only person on the bus. KUSI streamed the bus driving towards Los Angeles, but the helicopter feed for a short period of time, but the helicopter had to stop following. CBS LA’s helicopter is still following the pursuit of the stolen bus.

The bus eventually crashed into another car, when the female suspected surrendered to authorities near Acton, CA.

No one appears to be injured, but the bus and the other vehicle are damaged.

A party bus was stolen out of Pacific Beach after the driver got out to notify his clients he has arrived. When they all went to get on the bus, it was gone. The female suspect drove north, crashed, and was arrested nearly two hours later. Full Story: https://t.co/RGr6fW0iTi pic.twitter.com/zsbk2xjKfT — KUSI News (@KUSINews) February 22, 2022