PARU Tea Bar in Point Loma thrives with help from non-profit Accessity

The idea to start a loose leaf tea business first came when co-founders Amy Truong and Lani Gobaleza met in 2010 during a study abroad trip in Japan. Amy had long been interested in starting a tea company—even as a child, it had always been her preferred drink of choice—while Lani was fascinated by the drink’s storied history. In 2017, the pair decided to launch their business by participating in popup events throughout San Diego and launched a monthly specialty tea subscription. In 2019, they opened their brick-and-mortar location in Point Loma. At their storefront, they offer a menu of various hot and cold traditional teas, branded PARU Tea Bar merchandise, and tea-infused sweets like chocolate, jam, and cookies. PARU Tea Bar partners with local craftspeople, artists, and chefs to create the merchandise they sell. They came to Accessity earlier in 2021 for funding to make tenant improvements on their business. They are in the process of opening a new location later this year in La Jolla.

Sipping tea at @paruteabar this morning!! They offer super unique blended teas. They currently have a location in Point Loma and will be opening one in La Jolla soon! @Accessityorg @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/gznwmBwWoY — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) September 9, 2021