PARU Tea Bar opens new location in La Jolla





LA JOLLA (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wagner went to the new location of PARU Tea Bar and talked with Amy Truong and Lani Gobaleza about the grand opening of their new shop in La Jolla.

They specialize in loose leaf teas, matcha, tisanes (herbal teas) from around the world like Japan, Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, the Philippines and Laos.

Shop local and support small businesses like PARU Tea Bar

The new location is: 7441 Girard Ave Suite B, La Jolla, CA 92037

https://paruteabar.com/