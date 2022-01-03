Passersby put out fire outside of business near Shelter Island

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Passersby used fire extinguishers to put out a small fire Sunday in front of a business in the Roseville-Fleet Ridge neighborhood, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

The fire was reported at 4:40 p.m. Sunday at 1200 Scott Street near Shelter Island Drive, the fire department tweeted.

Two fire engines arrived to check inside the business and investigate the charred items outside.

No further information was immediately available.