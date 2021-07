‘Passion for Pitties’ believes every dog can be rehabilitated with positive training

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “Passion for Pitties” is an advocacy and rescue nonprofit organization that works to find homes for American Pitbull terriers and help the public overcome stigma surrounding Pitbulls.

Elise Burd, Founder and Rescue Partner at Passion for Pitties, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss her organization’s work.