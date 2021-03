Passover starts tonight and what it means to the Jewish community

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Passover is one of the most celebrated Jewish holidays and takes place starting at sundown on March 27 and ends on the evening of April 4.

A seder, a ceremonial dinner, is held on the first two nights of Passover.

Devorah Marcus, Senior Rabbi at Temple Emanu-el, joined KUSI to discuss the meaning of Passover, how to celebrate, and its importance to the Jewish community.