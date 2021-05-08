Pastor Dr. McGarity on San Diego watching other cities advance into yellow tier

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While San Francisco and Los Angeles ease into the yellow tier, San Diego is wallowing in the more restrictive orange tier.

Dr. Jeremy McGarity, Senior Pastor at Skyline Church, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the tier changes for several California counties.

Austell directly asked Dr. McGarity, “Do you even pay attention to the tier system anymore?” to which Dr. McGarity responded, “So to answer your question, Jason, no, we haven’t paid attention to the tiered systems since June of last year when we said, you know what, we’re open, don’t care what you come up with with a tiered system, we’re going to care about people,” Dr. McGarity said.