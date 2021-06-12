Pastor Jeremy McGarity creates accessible marriage counseling through a blog





LA MESA (KUSI) – Pastor Jeremy McGarity, Senior Pastor at Skyline Church, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss his new teaching series, dubbed Relationship Rehab.

The whole series pertains to all relationships, but the first two weeks are specifically geared towards marriage.

Nationally, divorce rates increased 34% during the pandemic, according to data collected from Legal Templates, a company which supplies legal documents.

No perfect marriage exists, but six essential ingredients make for a sweeter marriage, Pastor McGarity said.

The latest blog posts details the first three ingredients of marriage, which are communication, consideration, and compromise.

While many might be hesitant to go to counseling, many more are willing to go church, where they may become more open to marriage counseling, Pastor McGarity and Alvarez discussed.

The counseling series will give listeners homework to work on, and if they can’t make it to church, they can make it the Skyline Church YouTube channel.