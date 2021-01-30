Pastor Jeremy McGarity on COVID-19 church regulations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A federal appeals court has denied a Southern California church’s request to overturn the state’s coronavirus restrictions barring worship services indoors during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals leaves the door open for addressing Gov. Gavin Newsom administration’s limits on church attendance if a California county is in a less-restrictive COVID-19 tier.

A three-judge panel ruled against South Bay United Pentecostal Church of Chula Vista over public health orders that restrict religious services from being held inside while virus case rates and hospitalizations remain high.

Skyline Church Pastor, Dr. Jeremy McGarity, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the latest on church regulations in San Diego County.