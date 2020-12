Pastor McGarity of Skyline Church promotes positivity for 2021

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The new year is hours away, and Pastor Jeremy McGarity of Skyline Church joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to promote positivity for 2021.

Pastor McGarity urged people to “lean into their faith,” and reminded people that “everyday this goes on, we are one day closer to putting it behind us.”