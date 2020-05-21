Pastor Miles McPherson discusses a drive-thru food and diaper distribution at the Rock Church San Marcos





SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – If you are in need, the Rock San Marcos Campus Hosting Drive Thru Food & Diaper Distribution.

Not all San Diegians have access to obtain groceries at local organizations like the San Diego Food Bank. So, the Rock Church partnered with 2-1-1 San Diego to gain insight, at a county-level, to the groups of people most in need of food and essential grocery items. The groups highlighted as vulnerable and in most need of assistance are – transitional youth ages 16-21, individuals with serious medical needs and disabilities, pregnant women and families in crisis. These critical groups are sitting in a “gap” meaning they are not served by other agencies