Pastor Miles McPherson responds to nationwide protests

LA MESA (KUSI) – The La Mesa community joined Sunday to help clean up La Mesa Village downtown after a night of looting and arson, with roving bands of looters smashing windows, torching businesses and eluding police.

A crowd of rioters estimated to number as high as a thousand blocked Interstate 8 in both directions. What began as a demonstration escalated to vandalism and looting by nightfall, authorities said Sunday.

The Rock Church Pastor Miles McPherson joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the protests in La Mesa and across the country.

A cleanup of downtown, organized by the Public Square Coffee House at 8278 La Mesa Blvd., began at about 9 a.m. Sunday with hundreds of La Mesa residents arriving with brooms and paint, owner Aaron Henderson said.

“They cleaned up in about an hour,” Henderson said. “It was overwhelming to see this community come together.”

All the graffiti was cleaned up and store windows were boarded up, Henderson said.

On Saturday, a crowd took over the La Mesa Police Department parking lot at 2:30 p.m. to protest the Wednesday detainment of a man at the Grossmont Transit Center.

The man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an officer.

The encounter was videotaped and appeared on social media.

La Mesa officials said they are launching an outside investigation into the incident.

Saturday’s protesters chanted “Black lives matter” and carried signs such as “No justice, no peace,” as they marched down University Avenue.

At first, the group was stopped when they tried to get on I-8 at the Baltimore Drive entrance by California Highway Patrol officers. But soon after, the protesters broke through the CHP line and continued marching eastbound on the freeway.

The CHP then halted traffic on I-8 eastbound and when protesters began marching on the westbound side, traffic was then halted on that portion of the freeway.