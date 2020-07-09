Pastor Miles McPherson shares practical ways to discuss race with friends and family

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Discussions surrounding the issue of systemic racism continue to boom across the nations.

As people look for way to bring up the conversation with friends and family to move towards healing and reconciliation, Pastor Miles McPherson has been sharing advice on how they can do so.

Pastor McPherson shared some words of wisdom and practical ways to discuss race with friends and family on Good Morning San Diego.