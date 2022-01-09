Pastor Miller gives update on Foothills Christian Church Preschool closure

EL CAJON (KUSI) – Employees at a local church preschool have said they have been harassed, intimidated, and threatened by the State of California over violating mask mandates for toddlers.

As a result, Foothills Christian Church Preschool has been shut-down.

Pastor Kevin Miller, Church Administrator Pastor for Foothills Christian Church, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” for an update on the situation.