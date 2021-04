Pastor Terrell Fletcher on vaccinating the community and reopening churches

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – City of Hope International Church Pastor Terrell Fletcher joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the importance of getting vaccinated.

Fletcher wants to encourage people in the black community to make getting the vaccine a priority.

Fletcher is the owner of Wake Up Ur Dream, LLC, Terrell Fletcher Inc., and is a pastor at the City of Hope International Church in San Diego.