Patrick Henry High School reinstates two 11th grade honors classes cut by principal

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Patrick Henry High School is reinstating two 11th grade honors classes that were cut by the principal, after hearing concerns from students and parents.

On April 26th Michelle Irwin releases this statement to the community,

“We have adjusted our strategy for meeting district goals for providing all students with access to challenging curriculum and creating high expectations for all learners. We will continue to offer our current series of Honors and AP courses. In addition, we are excited to announce that Patrick Henry will participate in a district pilot of “Honors for All” course options in grades 9 and 10 to offer more opportunities for our students to earn weighted credit.”

On “Good Morning San Diego” KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was out at the high school with more details on the decision to bring the courses back.