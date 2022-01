Patrick Henry High School wins 2021 CIF San Diego Section Boys Lacrosse Championship

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Patrick Henry High School has won the 2021 CIF San Diego Section Boys Lacrosse Championship.

Senior Defenseman Nathan Gross, Senior Attackman Jack Denton and head coach Andrew O’Neill discussed what it means to be deemed champions with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.