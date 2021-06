Paul from Paul’s Paellas makes 32-inch paella that can feed 40 people

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Paul from Paul’s Paellas started cooking a special 32-inch paella in both regular and vegetarian at the crack of dawn this morning.

His paellas combine traditional techniques and recipes with international ingredients.

Paella is best known as an example of a cross cultural fusion cuisine and originated in Spain.

Watch how Paul makes his paellas, which he calls a “canvas of food” from start to finish.